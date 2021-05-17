Greater Wichita YMCA offering ways to keep kids active, engaged with summer camps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Horseback riding, canoeing and archery are all options available for kids ages 5-12 this summer through the Greater Wichita YMCA summer camps.

The 2021 theme is Summer Designed by You so that campers and their parents can mix and match the activities throughout the weeks of summer.

Camp Hyde offers a traditional summer camp experience featuring a climbing wall, archery, fishing, canoeing, swimming and more. Bus transportation is available from several YMCA sites to Camp Hyde daily if needed.

Branch Adventure camps at the Andover, Northwest, South and East branch locations offer campers a different theme each week and normally have one outside field trip per week. Activities vary depending on the theme and range from STEAM activities and cooking to sports and art. Swimming each day at the pool is part of camp.

Farha Sports Camps at the Farha South and Andover branch locations offer sports camps with weekly themes. Morning clinics are led by college coaches/players and afternoon activities such as games, crafts and team building are led by counselors.

Financial aid is available to those who qualify and YMCA members receive a discount.

More information and registration information can be found by clicking here.