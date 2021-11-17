Guadalupe Clinic to now offer eye exams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Guadalupe Clinic, located at 940 S St. Francis in Wichita, is now offering eye exams.

JV Johnston, the executive director at Guadalupe Clinic, thanked many companies and individuals for making the vision clinic a reality, but he said it would not have started without Kat Ho, a volunteer and pre-med biology major at Wichita State University.

Ho had always been interested in ophthalmology, as her dad is blind.

“From a young age, he had Stevens-Johnson, and it left him blind,” said Ho. “So he came to America for vision care to see if they could help his eyesight, or retrieve his eyesight and unfortunately they couldn’t.”

The journey her dad went through as he tried to treat his eye disease is what led her to volunteer and head down the career path she is on.

“It just inspired me to help other immigrants within Wichita that need vision care.”

Ho reached out to Vosh International, who got her in contact with Dr. Neil Carr, a retired optometrist in Topeka, Kansas, who wanted to put his equipment to good use.

The dream of having an eye clinic was becoming a reality for those at Guadalupe Clinic; the only issue was that they did not have the space for it.

That is when Johnston asked their custodian, Robert, who has worked at the clinic for 31 years if the clinic could have his storage space.

“Within five minutes, he was cleaning out the room,” said Johnston.

The vision clinic is now open and already treating patients. If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can call Guadalupe Clinic at (316) 264-6464.

Patients at Guadalupe clinic are the poor, the uninsured and the underserved of the area. They are also 18-65 years of age who earn less than 250% of the federal poverty level.