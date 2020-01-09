‘Creating healthy Shockers for life’: WSU opens new Student Wellness Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new health facility has opened on Wichita State’s campus with the goal of keeping students healthy, both physically and mentally.

The Student Wellness Center is located in the new YMCA on campus.

The campus-run clinic includes a lab and a pharmacy. Both Student Health Services and Counseling and Prevention Services will share the space.

“So it’s kind of that one-stop place where students can get lab work but also medication,” said Camille Childers, Director at Health Center.

They hope to have X-ray services in the future,

“This is the only facility of its kind in the country,” said Jessica Provines, Ph.D., Assistant Vice President, WSU Student Affairs/Wellness. “There is one other location in Tacoma, Washington that has a YMCA on campus.”

The Student Wellness Center offers immediate care for minor injuries, cancer screenings, pregnancy testing, birth control options, basic vision and dental screening, immunizations and more.

The services are discounted for currently enrolled students. Details about what is available can be found at Wichita.edu/StudentHealth.

“We are creating healthy Shockers for life,” said Provines.

The health center is located on the first floor of the building while the mental help center is on the second floor.

The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students can call 316-978-4792 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

LATEST STORIES: