HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — People who live in and around Hays are learning that their health insurance may not pay as well for them to go to the hospital in Hays.

Hays Medical Center says that due to changes within UnitedHealthcare (UHC), the hospital is not an in-network hospital for people who have UHC Marketplace insurance.

That means patients with UHC Marketplace insurance will face higher out-of-network costs if they go to Hays Medical Center. The hospital posted a message on its Facebook page to let UHC Marketplace clients know. UHC Marketplace is new to the Hays area.

The UHC website shows the closest in-network hospitals for Ellis County clients are Rush County Memorial Hospital and Rooks County Health Center, both about 25 miles away. Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital is about 31 miles away.

HaysMed is asking all local UHC Marketplace plan beneficiaries to review their insurance plan coverage. If UHC clients want to change their Marketplace insurance, they have until Jan. 16. If they choose new insurance, it will not go into effect until Feb. 1.

HealthCare.gov shows that people who live in Hays can choose between 45 Marketplace plans. Twelve of the plans are UHC. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas offers nine plans, and Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers 24.

If a customer sorts the plans, they will see that three UHC plans have the lowest premiums.

A Marketplace navigator told KSN News that is why many people chose UHC. The navigator said some of those people are already calling her because they are worried about HaysMed being out-of-network.

In a statement, HaysMed says it understands the potential impact on patients.

“We aim to safeguard the established bond between our patients and their healthcare professionals, ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality, in-network care. HaysMed is diligently working to minimize any inconvenience caused by this UHC plan change,” said Shae Veach, HaysMed VP for regional operations.

“We are currently negotiating with Hays Medical Center and making every effort to bring the health system in our network at rates that are affordable for our members and their families,” Spencer Leuning, UHC Corporate Communications public relations manager, said.

He said the negotiation only affects Affordable Care Act Marketplace plans. The Hays hospital remains in-network for other UHC plan types, such as commercial and Medicaid.

If you need help from a Marketplace Navigator, click here to find a list of navigators covering the Hays area.