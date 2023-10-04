WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new childcare facility has opened up in Hays that will be able to accommodate up to 77 children.

A news release from HaysMed says the hospital has partnered with Bright Minds Academy to provide “vital support to healthcare professionals and families in the community.”

“Bright Minds Academy is happy to collaborate with HaysMed to introduce this much-needed childcare option,” Nick and Andrea Felder, owners of Bright Minds Academy, said. “As we open our doors, we look forward to nurturing and educating even more children, contributing to the growth and well-being of our community.”

The childcare facility will be able to accommodate 77 children ages 2 weeks to 6 years old. It has three dedicated play areas, and during inclement weather, the fitness center gym will be utilized to provide a comfortable and active play space.

The childcare facility was paid for through contributions of over $1.5 million from the HaysMed Foundation, the Hadley Foundation, and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.

Additionally, the news release says NexTech has established an endowed fund with the HaysMed Foundation to address future needs of the facility.

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at a later date.