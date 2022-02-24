HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Haysville Public Schools, USD 261 has received a $16,000 check from Credit Union of America through their new partnership.

The check is going to be used for their School-Based Health Clinic (SBHC) to increase the availability of mental health services.

“We will be adding a psychologist part-time and also a physician that specializes in adolescent mental health,” said Linda Long, the clinic coordinator for the Haysville SBHC.

Haysville’s SBHC is open to all USD 261 staff and students.

The clinic provides services for comprehensive and acute care such as well-child visits, evaluation of acute illness or injury, sports physical, mental health concerns and more. It also provides acute care needs for staff.

The clinic is located at 1745 W Grand in Haysville. Hours are 7:30 — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and 12:30 — 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

To schedule an appointment, call 316-554-2317.