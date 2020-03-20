Health agencies: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Health agencies: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus

Health

by: MARIA CHENG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo shows tablets of ibuprofen in New York. In late March 2020, the World Health Organization and other leading agencies say there is no evidence to support the suggestion that taking ibuprofen might worsen the symptoms of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization and other leading agencies say there is no evidence to support the suggestion that ibuprofen might worsen the symptoms of COVID-19.

WHO said earlier this week that it did a quick review and found no published research or data on the issue. It also checked with doctors treating coronavirus patients.

The U.N. health agency said it was “not aware of reports of any negative effects of ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side effects.” It added that it was not recommending against using ibuprofen for the treatment of fever in people with COVID-19.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also weighed in, stating that it was not aware of any evidence that taking a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug like ibuprofen could be harmful for people infected with the new coronavirus. Ibuprofen is sold under the brand names Advin, Motrin, Nurofen and others.

The agencies were responding to a tweet last weekend from France’s health minister, who said people who think they have COVID-19 should not take ibuprofen. Olivier Veran suggested those with a fever take paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen and sold under names such as Panadol, Calpol, and Tylenol.

Veran said anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and cortisone could potentially worsen a coronavirus infection and that patients should consult their doctor if they were already taking the drug.

The warning soon picked up traction on social media but was quickly questioned by major health agencies and regulators. The potential link between non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and COVID-19 was raised in a letter published earlier this month in the journal Lancet, where doctors theorized that those drugs might make it easier for the coronavirus to infect cells.

The European Medicines Agency said it was monitoring the situation closely. The agency said when treating fever or pain in COVID-19, all available treatment options should be considered, including paracetamol and (non-steroidal anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen), the European regulator said this week. It noted that most European countries recommend paracetamol (acetaminophen) as a first treatment option for fever or pain.

In a letter published online in the journal Science, Garret A. FitzGerald of Kings Health Partners in London and others labeled the French health minister’s tweet as “misguided drug advice.” They wrote that people taking drugs like ibuprofen for other reasons “should not stop doing so for fear of increasing their COVID-19 risk.”

On Friday, Dr. Jerome Salomon, head of France’s public health agency, said the warning about ibuprofen pertained to self-medication, and that people should seek the advice of their doctor before taking medications if coronavirus is suspected.

The majority of people with the coronavirus only experience mild symptoms like a fever, dry cough and fatigue, and recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

AP reporter Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

