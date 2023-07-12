WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A health clinic supporting low-income residents of southwestern Kansas is trying to get the word out.

Genesis Family Health has locations in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal, and Ulysses.

It’s a federally qualified health center which means it cannot deny anyone services and accepts Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance.

“If somebody does not have insurance, we still provide them services. We put them on a sliding scale, so what that means is depending on their income, depending on how many people are on their household they would, that would be what they would pay,” said Karen Lozano, Program Director at Genesis Family Health.

The clinic has a pharmacy and provides medical, dental, and behavioral health services in English, Spanish, and through a translating system.

To set up an appointment at any Genesis Family Health facility, call 620-276-1726 or visit genesisfamilyhealth.org.

The clinic in Garden City is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the clinics in Dodge City, Liberal, and Ulysess are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.