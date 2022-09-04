WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–This Labor Day weekend, several local families will be out enjoying the nice weather and those final summer days.

This week, KSN News spoke with Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. She says the best thing people can do during this holiday weekend is to get some fresh air.

She says, unlike other holidays where people are usually locked up inside because of the cold temperatures, Labor Day gives us the opportunity to be outside with our friends and loved ones. However, she does recommend people do not share utensils, cups, or food while they are out enjoying the festivities. She says although our COVID count is low at the moment, there are still several viruses out there.



“Again, that’s not just with COVID, we are going to be getting closer to flu season, and there are people that are ill that don’t have COVID, and so there are other viruses out there, so just, just utilizing those things that we know make a difference in slowing down transmission viruses,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

Remember, if you do not feel well, stay away from others during the celebrations. She says Labor Day weekend is typically a holiday where people already do their part and social distance without meaning to.