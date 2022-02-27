WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — February is American Heart Month, a month that promotes healthy eating, exercising, and more. This week, KSN News talked with one local cardiologist who says taking care of our main organ is a must.



Dr. Ignacio DeCicco says although sometimes life factors get in the way, it’s essential to try and create healthy lifestyle changes before it’s too late. Eliminating fast food is one of the first things people should do when improving their lifestyle.

The second tip is to increase the amount of movement you do per day. He says people should work out an average of 40 minutes every other day to stay “active.” Lowering the amount of red meat in your diet will also help your heart and diet.

“What we recommend nowadays is for people to adopt the Mediterranean diet, that involves less red meat and more poultry, fish, nuts, olive oil, more fruits, veggies, and legumes,” DeCicco said. “So, if you were to ask me, it is better to take our protein for a vegetable source rather than meat, and that has proven to improve cardiovascular health.”



DeCicco also recommends that people quit smoking. He said smoking is one of the main risk factors of a heart attack.