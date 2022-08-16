KANSAS (KSNW) — Between labor and delivery, health insurance, child care, and more expenses, the cost of having a child can add up. Where does Kansas rank in terms of average cost?

Depending on where you live, the cost of having a child ranges between $21,000 and $37,000. A new study published by QuoteWizard ranks the average cost of having a baby in each state, and Kansas comes in at No. 25 in the nation.

The study looked at the average cost of child care, health insurance, and childbirth nationwide. Those numbers came out to $11,687 for childbirth, $10,075 for child care, and $5,227 for health insurance, totaling $26,989.

In Kansas, those numbers came out to $5,376 for health insurance, $10,010 for child care, and $10,947 for childbirth, equaling up to $26,333.

Coming in first nationally is Alaska, where the total average cost is $37,261. The cheapest state is Arkansas, where the average total cost is $20,637.

Most expensive states to have a baby:

RankStateAverage cost of health insuranceAverage cost of child careAverage cost of childbirthTotal cost
1Alaska$6,864$11,104$19,294$37,261
2Massachusetts$4,196$18,004$13,296$35,496
3New York$6,908$13,876$14,673$35,457
4Wisconsin$5,044$11,382$16,511$32,937
5New Jersey$5,472$11,922$14,856$32,250
6California$4,668$14,210$13,076$31,954
7Vermont$7,324$12,265$11,380$30,969
8Connecticut$5,520$14,116$11,236$30,872
9Illinois$4,920$12,087$13,672$30,679
10Wyoming$7,796$9,828$12,669$30,293
11Colorado$4,008$13,858$12,275$30,140
12Virginia$5,168$12,915$11,929$30,012
13Washington$4,328$12,803$11,915$29,045
14Minnesota$3,632$14,170$11,204$29,005
15Oregon$4,808$11,839$12,224$28,870
16Nebraska$6,860$11,996$9,333$28,188
17Indiana$5,300$11,085$11,520$27,904
18Arizona$5,252$9,748$12,892$27,892
19Maryland$3,564$12,795$11,276$27,635
20Pennsylvania$4,688$10,808$11,946$27,442
21Nevada$4,540$10,229$12,661$27,430
22Delaware$5,756$9,949$11,625$27,329
23Florida$5,100$8,260$13,806$27,166
24New Hampshire$3,740$11,570$11,437$26,746
25Kansas$5,376$10,010$10,947$26,333
26Hawaii$4,884$11,334$10,020$26,238
27Texas$4,600$8,193$13,290$26,083
28North Dakota$4,676$8,656$12,574$25,906
29Georgia$5,016$7,918$12,792$25,726
30North Carolina$5,484$8,797$11,421$25,702
31South Dakota$6,860$6,430$12,264$25,554
32Rhode Island$3,592$12,192$9,532$25,316
33Tennessee$5,432$8,100$11,686$25,218
34Iowa$4,940$9,506$10,547$24,993
35Oklahoma$5,492$7,591$11,506$24,589
36Missouri$5,376$8,528$10,636$24,539
37West Virginia$8,224$8,190$8,081$24,495
38Maine$5,108$8,871$10,516$24,494
39Michigan$3,860$9,876$10,640$24,375
40Utah$4,940$8,796$9,839$23,575
41Montana$5,032$8,942$9,509$23,483
42Louisiana$6,104$7,315$9,820$23,239
43South Carolina$5,240$6,507$11,430$23,176
44Ohio$4,272$8,796$10,020$23,088
45Idaho$5,392$6,964$10,595$22,951
46Kentucky$5,504$6,411$10,390$22,305
47New Mexico$3,552$8,113$10,199$21,864
48Mississippi$5,632$5,110$10,640$21,382
49Alabama$6,476$5,593$9,140$21,208
50Arkansas$4,832$6,184$9,621$20,637
Source: QuoteWizard

For more information on the list and the factors it worked up when coming up with the list, you can visit QuoteWizard’s website by clicking here.