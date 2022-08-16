KANSAS (KSNW) — Between labor and delivery, health insurance, child care, and more expenses, the cost of having a child can add up. Where does Kansas rank in terms of average cost?

Depending on where you live, the cost of having a child ranges between $21,000 and $37,000. A new study published by QuoteWizard ranks the average cost of having a baby in each state, and Kansas comes in at No. 25 in the nation.

The study looked at the average cost of child care, health insurance, and childbirth nationwide. Those numbers came out to $11,687 for childbirth, $10,075 for child care, and $5,227 for health insurance, totaling $26,989.

In Kansas, those numbers came out to $5,376 for health insurance, $10,010 for child care, and $10,947 for childbirth, equaling up to $26,333.

Coming in first nationally is Alaska, where the total average cost is $37,261. The cheapest state is Arkansas, where the average total cost is $20,637.

Most expensive states to have a baby:

Rank State Average cost of health insurance Average cost of child care Average cost of childbirth Total cost 1 Alaska $6,864 $11,104 $19,294 $37,261 2 Massachusetts $4,196 $18,004 $13,296 $35,496 3 New York $6,908 $13,876 $14,673 $35,457 4 Wisconsin $5,044 $11,382 $16,511 $32,937 5 New Jersey $5,472 $11,922 $14,856 $32,250 6 California $4,668 $14,210 $13,076 $31,954 7 Vermont $7,324 $12,265 $11,380 $30,969 8 Connecticut $5,520 $14,116 $11,236 $30,872 9 Illinois $4,920 $12,087 $13,672 $30,679 10 Wyoming $7,796 $9,828 $12,669 $30,293 11 Colorado $4,008 $13,858 $12,275 $30,140 12 Virginia $5,168 $12,915 $11,929 $30,012 13 Washington $4,328 $12,803 $11,915 $29,045 14 Minnesota $3,632 $14,170 $11,204 $29,005 15 Oregon $4,808 $11,839 $12,224 $28,870 16 Nebraska $6,860 $11,996 $9,333 $28,188 17 Indiana $5,300 $11,085 $11,520 $27,904 18 Arizona $5,252 $9,748 $12,892 $27,892 19 Maryland $3,564 $12,795 $11,276 $27,635 20 Pennsylvania $4,688 $10,808 $11,946 $27,442 21 Nevada $4,540 $10,229 $12,661 $27,430 22 Delaware $5,756 $9,949 $11,625 $27,329 23 Florida $5,100 $8,260 $13,806 $27,166 24 New Hampshire $3,740 $11,570 $11,437 $26,746 25 Kansas $5,376 $10,010 $10,947 $26,333 26 Hawaii $4,884 $11,334 $10,020 $26,238 27 Texas $4,600 $8,193 $13,290 $26,083 28 North Dakota $4,676 $8,656 $12,574 $25,906 29 Georgia $5,016 $7,918 $12,792 $25,726 30 North Carolina $5,484 $8,797 $11,421 $25,702 31 South Dakota $6,860 $6,430 $12,264 $25,554 32 Rhode Island $3,592 $12,192 $9,532 $25,316 33 Tennessee $5,432 $8,100 $11,686 $25,218 34 Iowa $4,940 $9,506 $10,547 $24,993 35 Oklahoma $5,492 $7,591 $11,506 $24,589 36 Missouri $5,376 $8,528 $10,636 $24,539 37 West Virginia $8,224 $8,190 $8,081 $24,495 38 Maine $5,108 $8,871 $10,516 $24,494 39 Michigan $3,860 $9,876 $10,640 $24,375 40 Utah $4,940 $8,796 $9,839 $23,575 41 Montana $5,032 $8,942 $9,509 $23,483 42 Louisiana $6,104 $7,315 $9,820 $23,239 43 South Carolina $5,240 $6,507 $11,430 $23,176 44 Ohio $4,272 $8,796 $10,020 $23,088 45 Idaho $5,392 $6,964 $10,595 $22,951 46 Kentucky $5,504 $6,411 $10,390 $22,305 47 New Mexico $3,552 $8,113 $10,199 $21,864 48 Mississippi $5,632 $5,110 $10,640 $21,382 49 Alabama $6,476 $5,593 $9,140 $21,208 50 Arkansas $4,832 $6,184 $9,621 $20,637 Source: QuoteWizard

