KANSAS (KSNW) — Between labor and delivery, health insurance, child care, and more expenses, the cost of having a child can add up. Where does Kansas rank in terms of average cost?
Depending on where you live, the cost of having a child ranges between $21,000 and $37,000. A new study published by QuoteWizard ranks the average cost of having a baby in each state, and Kansas comes in at No. 25 in the nation.
The study looked at the average cost of child care, health insurance, and childbirth nationwide. Those numbers came out to $11,687 for childbirth, $10,075 for child care, and $5,227 for health insurance, totaling $26,989.
In Kansas, those numbers came out to $5,376 for health insurance, $10,010 for child care, and $10,947 for childbirth, equaling up to $26,333.
Coming in first nationally is Alaska, where the total average cost is $37,261. The cheapest state is Arkansas, where the average total cost is $20,637.
Most expensive states to have a baby:
|Rank
|State
|Average cost of health insurance
|Average cost of child care
|Average cost of childbirth
|Total cost
|1
|Alaska
|$6,864
|$11,104
|$19,294
|$37,261
|2
|Massachusetts
|$4,196
|$18,004
|$13,296
|$35,496
|3
|New York
|$6,908
|$13,876
|$14,673
|$35,457
|4
|Wisconsin
|$5,044
|$11,382
|$16,511
|$32,937
|5
|New Jersey
|$5,472
|$11,922
|$14,856
|$32,250
|6
|California
|$4,668
|$14,210
|$13,076
|$31,954
|7
|Vermont
|$7,324
|$12,265
|$11,380
|$30,969
|8
|Connecticut
|$5,520
|$14,116
|$11,236
|$30,872
|9
|Illinois
|$4,920
|$12,087
|$13,672
|$30,679
|10
|Wyoming
|$7,796
|$9,828
|$12,669
|$30,293
|11
|Colorado
|$4,008
|$13,858
|$12,275
|$30,140
|12
|Virginia
|$5,168
|$12,915
|$11,929
|$30,012
|13
|Washington
|$4,328
|$12,803
|$11,915
|$29,045
|14
|Minnesota
|$3,632
|$14,170
|$11,204
|$29,005
|15
|Oregon
|$4,808
|$11,839
|$12,224
|$28,870
|16
|Nebraska
|$6,860
|$11,996
|$9,333
|$28,188
|17
|Indiana
|$5,300
|$11,085
|$11,520
|$27,904
|18
|Arizona
|$5,252
|$9,748
|$12,892
|$27,892
|19
|Maryland
|$3,564
|$12,795
|$11,276
|$27,635
|20
|Pennsylvania
|$4,688
|$10,808
|$11,946
|$27,442
|21
|Nevada
|$4,540
|$10,229
|$12,661
|$27,430
|22
|Delaware
|$5,756
|$9,949
|$11,625
|$27,329
|23
|Florida
|$5,100
|$8,260
|$13,806
|$27,166
|24
|New Hampshire
|$3,740
|$11,570
|$11,437
|$26,746
|25
|Kansas
|$5,376
|$10,010
|$10,947
|$26,333
|26
|Hawaii
|$4,884
|$11,334
|$10,020
|$26,238
|27
|Texas
|$4,600
|$8,193
|$13,290
|$26,083
|28
|North Dakota
|$4,676
|$8,656
|$12,574
|$25,906
|29
|Georgia
|$5,016
|$7,918
|$12,792
|$25,726
|30
|North Carolina
|$5,484
|$8,797
|$11,421
|$25,702
|31
|South Dakota
|$6,860
|$6,430
|$12,264
|$25,554
|32
|Rhode Island
|$3,592
|$12,192
|$9,532
|$25,316
|33
|Tennessee
|$5,432
|$8,100
|$11,686
|$25,218
|34
|Iowa
|$4,940
|$9,506
|$10,547
|$24,993
|35
|Oklahoma
|$5,492
|$7,591
|$11,506
|$24,589
|36
|Missouri
|$5,376
|$8,528
|$10,636
|$24,539
|37
|West Virginia
|$8,224
|$8,190
|$8,081
|$24,495
|38
|Maine
|$5,108
|$8,871
|$10,516
|$24,494
|39
|Michigan
|$3,860
|$9,876
|$10,640
|$24,375
|40
|Utah
|$4,940
|$8,796
|$9,839
|$23,575
|41
|Montana
|$5,032
|$8,942
|$9,509
|$23,483
|42
|Louisiana
|$6,104
|$7,315
|$9,820
|$23,239
|43
|South Carolina
|$5,240
|$6,507
|$11,430
|$23,176
|44
|Ohio
|$4,272
|$8,796
|$10,020
|$23,088
|45
|Idaho
|$5,392
|$6,964
|$10,595
|$22,951
|46
|Kentucky
|$5,504
|$6,411
|$10,390
|$22,305
|47
|New Mexico
|$3,552
|$8,113
|$10,199
|$21,864
|48
|Mississippi
|$5,632
|$5,110
|$10,640
|$21,382
|49
|Alabama
|$6,476
|$5,593
|$9,140
|$21,208
|50
|Arkansas
|$4,832
|$6,184
|$9,621
|$20,637
For more information on the list and the factors it worked up when coming up with the list, you can visit QuoteWizard’s website by clicking here.