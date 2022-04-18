WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The baby formula shortage is not improving. Instead, it is getting worse.

Two months after manufacturers recalled products because several infants were hospitalized and two died from a rare bacterial infection, parents are still struggling to find a can at the store.

One mother said she went to every store searching for a formula that works best for her baby, but shelves were empty everywhere she went.

“She is just amazing. She is my first child,” said Darrah Walker about her daughter.

Darrah Walker’s daughter just turned 11 months old and only drinks formula without cow’s milk since she has a sensitive stomach.

“There was no warning, and I haven’t heard anything about when to expect the shelves to restock. I mean, it is Enfamil Nutramigen and Similac, so it is both brands,” said Walker.

Walker said she had to switch her daughter’s formula with few options available.

“I feel like she did get a stomach ache, but she was just a lot of irritable when we first switched her over to what I was able to find,” said Walker.

Dr. Amy Seery, a pediatrician with Ascension Via Christi, said if parents are having a hard time finding a formula for their kids to call their doctor.

“Through consolation with us and our nursing team line, we have always been able to find an appropriate substitute,” said Dr. Seery.

She said it is important to never make your own baby formula or dilute it to make it last longer.

“You give them too much water and too little formula powder. You can actually make them quite ill, so that is caution number one,” said Dr. Seery.

Dr. Seery also said not to switch kids to milk or solid foods too early. She also recommends that if you need to change your child’s formula, you should slowly add the new formula with what they have been already using over the course of a week. This will help the baby get used to the new formula.