Hunter Health hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday with no out-of-pocket cost

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hunter Health will be holding a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Clinic located at 527 N Grove, Wichita, KS 67214.

The clinic said no appointment is needed, and there will be no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine.

Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2), and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.

Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis, according to CDC.

Similarities:

Both COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms. Common symptoms that COVID-19 and flu share include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue (tiredness)

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

Differences:

Flu

Flu viruses can cause mild to severe illness, including common signs and symptoms listed above.

Flu Symptoms

COVID-19

COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.

COVID-19 Symptoms

The flu season begins each year around September or October. Over the past 30 years, flu-related deaths in the United States have ranged from a low of 3,300 to a high of 49,000 people annually depending on the strain circulating in a particular season, according to the CDC.

