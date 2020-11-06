Hunter Health hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday with no out-of-pocket cost

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hunter Health will be holding a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Clinic located at 527 N Grove, Wichita, KS 67214.
The clinic said no appointment is needed, and there will be no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine.
Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2), and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.
Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis, according to CDC.
Similarities:
Both COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms. Common symptoms that COVID-19 and flu share include:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
Differences:
Flu
Flu viruses can cause mild to severe illness, including common signs and symptoms listed above.
COVID-19
COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.
The flu season begins each year around September or October. Over the past 30 years, flu-related deaths in the United States have ranged from a low of 3,300 to a high of 49,000 people annually depending on the strain circulating in a particular season, according to the CDC.
