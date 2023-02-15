HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center says they have adjusted their mask policy.

Visitors and staff will no longer be required to wear masks when entering a Hutchinson Regional facility. The decision was made as the number of hospitalizations and reported cases of COVID-19 in the area continue to decrease.

Masks will still be available for those who wish to continue to wear them. They can be found at the entrances to the hospital and some specialty clinics.

Employees will still be required to mask up when entering a patient room or while caring for a patient. Patients may be asked to wear masks while seeing a healthcare provider one-on-one.

“We understand that wearing a mask can provide a sense of security, and we want to ensure that our visitors and employees feel safe when entering our facility,” said Nick Baldetti, chief operating, and quality officer. “Our commitment to infection prevention and control continues, including regular cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas, providing hand sanitizer throughout the facility, and ensuring employees utilize appropriate personal protective equipment when taking care of patients with COVID-19.”

The federal mask mandate for health care facilities was lifted back in September for facilities with low COVID-19 transmission rates.