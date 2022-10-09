WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Independent Living Resource Center has been awarded a grant from the Sedgwick County Department on Aging to assist with up to a maximum of $2,000 per person for hearing aids.
To qualify, applicants need to be a resident of Sedgwick County, be 60 or older, and have a household income that is no more than $2,265 per month for a one-person household or $3,052 per month for a two-person household.
If you qualify, the Independent Living Resource Center will work with you to get you hearing aids from pre-selected vendors.
For more information and to start the process, call the Independent Living Resource Center at 316-942-6300.
