LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas infant born with a life-threatening genetic disorder has received a multi-million dollar treatment that could save her.
It’s also a big milestone since she’s the first baby in the state that had the pricey one-time injection paid for by insurance.
When Josephine Gilmore was 4 months old, doctors found she was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, also known as SMA. It’s a rare genetic disorder that causes a person’s nerves to start dying before they’re born.
“How could I let this happen to my kid? Why didn’t I see the signs? But you don’t know,” says Josephine’s mom Casey Gilmore. “There’s not enough education about SMA and how horrible of a disease it is.”
The earlier doctors detect the disorder, the better the outcome.
Unfortunately, many times SMA is not found until a child is a few months old, and that can be too late.
“At six months nearly 90% of the motor neurons in a child’s body are dead,” Gilmore explains.
There is a gene therapy drug that can help reverse the effects of SMA. It’s a one-time injection that costs around $2.1 million. Doctors call it life-saving.
LATEST STORIES:
- Topeka bank robber stole employee’s vehicle, fled
- Young bull moose spotted twice in north-central Kansas
- Infant receives potentially life-saving drug
- 10-year-old boy runs for safety after men attempt to lure him into car with candy
- NTSB: Poor condition of wreckage will slow Lafayette plane crash probe