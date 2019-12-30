Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas

Infant receives potentially life-saving drug

Health

by: KARK-TV

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas infant born with a life-threatening genetic disorder has received a multi-million dollar treatment that could save her.

It’s also a big milestone since she’s the first baby in the state that had the pricey one-time injection paid for by insurance.

When Josephine Gilmore was 4 months old, doctors found she was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, also known as SMA. It’s a rare genetic disorder that causes a person’s nerves to start dying before they’re born.

“How could I let this happen to my kid? Why didn’t I see the signs? But you don’t know,” says Josephine’s mom Casey Gilmore. “There’s not enough education about SMA and how horrible of a disease it is.”

The earlier doctors detect the disorder, the better the outcome.

Unfortunately, many times SMA is not found until a child is a few months old, and that can be too late.

“At six months nearly 90% of the motor neurons in a child’s body are dead,” Gilmore explains.

There is a gene therapy drug that can help reverse the effects of SMA. It’s a one-time injection that costs around $2.1 million. Doctors call it life-saving.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories