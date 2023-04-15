WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have old prescription drugs in your home, there is a safe way to get rid of them. The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 22.

The DEA says unused drugs often find their way into the wrong hands. They may end up stolen or misused. Prescription Take Back Day allows people to turn in drugs safely and anonymously.

Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Dozens of law enforcement agencies across Kansas have signed up to help collect the medicines.

Click here, then enter your town or zip code to find a drop-off site near you. Then take your old drugs to the site on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.