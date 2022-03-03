PITTSBURG, Kans. (KSNF) — First responders put their lives on the line every day to keep their communities safe — sometimes witnessing events they’d much rather forget.

A new bill in the Kansas legislature is hoping to address the mental health of first responders.

“Folks who are involved in emergency services and in public safety, a lot of times in their careers, they experience something that is traumatic. From time to time, some of those folks need to get some assistance from a professional to work through that point in their career,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

That help may be coming through Kansas Senate Bill 491.

“This would allow certain medical coverages to recognize Post Traumatic Stress within the first responder community, whereas right now it only looks at physical injuries.”

The bill has garnered support from agencies across the state, including the Kansas Sheriff’s Association.

President and Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says that this could help improve the mental well-being for those on the job, regardless if they’re in a big city or small town.

“They see things on a regular basis that don’t always make the news. They’re not always a widely known situation, but it happens, child abuse domestic violence situations. Overtime that can take a toll on those who are serving our communities, and so what this bill does is says is that we recognize that from time to time public servants may need some assistance.”

While providing a support system that could potentially help with the employment shortages many agencies are facing across the state.

“Across the country, there are a significant number of vacancies in law enforcement and the public safety field, and we need to take care of those who are willing to step up and serve our communities. And that will help make sure that when somebody needs help, there’s somebody to respond,” added Groves.