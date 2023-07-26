One-gallon water bottles enable you to take all the water you need to drink on a daily basis on the go.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has shared tips on how to cool down quickly.

Extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days, according to ready.gov.

“In extreme heat, your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, which can lead to death,” said ready.gov. “Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.”

Here are tips on how to cool down quickly from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management:

Apply a cold compress to wrists, armpits, groin, back or neck, or back of the knee

Move into an air-conditioned area

Remove excess clothing

Sip sports drinks or water to replace lost fluids and electrolytes

Stay out of direct sunlight

If heat stroke is suspected (lack of sweating) seek medical attention, even if you can cool down at home.

For more tips on how to cold down quickly, visit ready.gov/heat.