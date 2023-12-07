WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is putting $2 million into grants to help kids who have been impacted by a home life that includes drugs.

The money is going toward organizations around the state who can identify and support those kids.

The nonprofit Rise Up Reno in Hutchinson is using its share of the funds to bring together law enforcement, schools, court systems, first responders and other groups who may run into kids in situations where drug abuse is happening.

They’ll be trained on how to respond and work together when a child is in that situation.

“We will definitely be training, getting them to the table, putting together the protocol, and then everyone will sign that protocol when they agree to it,” said Carla Smith, executive director of Rise Up Reno.

There are also plans to have law enforcement alert schools and daycares if there’s a child who’s in a crisis situation, according to Smith.

That will allow people like teachers and daycare workers to support kids through any behavioral issues following stress at home, Smith said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says having extra eyes on children can also help counter neglect.

“They are at risk for developmental delays,” said Cristi Cain, local public health program director for KDHE. “A lot of them don’t attend school regularly. They have medical problems. Their parents aren’t following up on their care.”

Kids living in households with drugs are more likely to be victims of abuse, according to Cain.

There are cases where kids are injured or killed because of drug use at home, Cain said.

According to Smith, it will take time, collaboration and training to implement funding to help kids in those situations.

The funding from the state is ultimately meant to help kids stay safe and connected to their community and get support outside their homes, Smith said.