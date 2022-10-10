TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A number of hospital employees are being honored by the Kansas Hospital Association (KHA) for going “above and beyond the call of duty.”

The KHA has been recognizing individuals who were nominated for the Health Care Workers of the Year award for the past several months. The candidates were chosen to demonstrate excellence in health care and routinely went above and beyond the call of duty. To just be nominated by all the employees at each hospital is an honor, according to the KHA.

The following health care employees were selected as the four 2022 Health Care Worker of the Year Award recipients:

Laura Cooksey, Gove County Medical Center, Quinter

Laurie Janzing, NMC Health, Newton

Sarah Kramer, Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca

Marty Reed, Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan

The following awardees were nominated and recognized by the KHA:

Daniel Adams, Phillips County Health Systems, Phillipsburg

Angie Beck, Kingman Healthcare Center, Kingman

Holly Delatorre, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute

Sandra Dobrinski, Comanche County Hospital, Coldwater

Rayanne Frye, Wilson Medical Center, Neodesha

Christina Hasenkamp, Community HealthCare System, Onaga

Katy Heppler, Greenwood County Hospital, Eureka

Teresa Jeanneret, Wamego Health Center, Wamego

Shiloh Jiwanlal, Ascension Via Christi Hospitals, St. Francis Campus, Wichita

Jonda Jones, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Beloit

Ester Knobloch, Newman Regional Health, Emporia

Karen Larsen, St. Luke Hospital and Living Center, Marion

Ashley Reinecke, Holton Community Hospital, Holton

Julie Simon, Ascension Via Christi Hospitals, St. Teresa Campus, Wichita

Scott Sutherland, Coffey County Hospital, Burlington

Julia Thompson, Norton County Hospital, Norton

Janelle Wade, Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg

The KHA is a voluntary, non-profit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members founded in 1910. KHA membership includes 237 member facilities, of which 123 are full-service community hospitals.