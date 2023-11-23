WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas ranks as one of the cheaper states to have a baby.

Researchers at the diaper company VeryVery looked at vital statistical data on childbirth in the United States, the cost of medical care with insurance for prenatal care, delivery, and postnatal care, the cost of rent in each state, and the cost of child care for a year. For Kansas, that came to a total of $19,093 for one year, putting it at 33 out of the 50 states.

Neighboring Oklahoma comes in at 42 with a cost of $17,427 and Missouri comes in at 44 with a cost of $16,878. Nebraska is ranked 24 with a cost of $20,368 while Colorado is ranked 15 with a cost of $23,068.

In addition, with the exception of Alaska, the most expensive states to have a baby also have a lower infant mortality rate, while the least expensive states have infant mortality rates above the national average, according to data from the CDC. The highest ranking is Mississippi, where 9.39 of every 1000 children die in infancy.

Nationwide, infant mortality rates rose 3% last year. Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, and Texas saw the largest increase.

Kansas’s infant mortality rate is currently at 5.30 of every 1000 births. That’s below the current national rate of 5.6.

