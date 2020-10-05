Kansas replacing contractor handling Medicaid applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is replacing a private contractor that inspired years of complaints about backlogs and other problems in its handling of applications for the state’s Medicaid health coverage for the needy.

The Kansas City Star reports that state Department of Health and Environment in August signed a six-year contract worth nearly $135 million with New Jersey-based company Conduent to handle Medicaid applications starting next year.

Conduent will replace Maximus, based in the Washington, D.C., area.

The state hired Maximus in 2016, hoping to make processing Medicaid applications more efficient and less costly.

The company instead received poor marks for its processing and customer-service call center.

LATEST STORIES: