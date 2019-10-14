Kansas residents eligible to enroll in Medicare Advantage plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, many residents in the state of Kansas will be eligible to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.

The counties where residents can enroll will be Butler, Cowley, Douglas, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, Kingman, Osage, Pottawatomie, Reno, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Sumner and Wabaunsee.

“When Blue Cross recognized the growing demand for a ‘one-stop-shop’ plan like Medicare Advantage, we immediately got to work,” said Matt All, president/CEO. “Building our Medicare Advantage plan has been in progress for over a year now, so we are excited to finally be able to offer it to Kansans.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans start as low as $0 a month and include prescription drug coverage. Blue Cross and Blue Shield says it is committed to bettering the lives of Kansans.

