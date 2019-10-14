Breaking News
One student killed in crash in west Wichita

Kansas residents eligible to enroll in Medicare Advantage plan

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Medical Health TRIPS_187018

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, many residents in the state of Kansas will be eligible to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.

The counties where residents can enroll will be Butler, Cowley, Douglas, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, Kingman, Osage, Pottawatomie, Reno, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Sumner and Wabaunsee.

“When Blue Cross recognized the growing demand for a ‘one-stop-shop’ plan like Medicare Advantage, we immediately got to work,” said Matt All, president/CEO. “Building our Medicare Advantage plan has been in progress for over a year now, so we are excited to finally be able to offer it to Kansans.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans start as low as $0 a month and include prescription drug coverage. Blue Cross and Blue Shield says it is committed to bettering the lives of Kansans.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories