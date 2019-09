WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas schools are struggling to prevent vaping among students.

This comes as growing cases appear nationwide of a mysterious lung disease related to the use of E-cigarettes.

KDHE says three cases have been reported Kansas.

The 2017 survey by the health department found that of 2,000 high school students surveyed, 32.2% say they had at least tried vaping.