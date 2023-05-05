CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory for the City of Clearwater public water supply system ended Friday.

The advisory started earlier in the week because of a water main break. Health officials were concerned that the loss of pressure in the system may have let bacteria in.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded the advisory Friday after lab tests showed no evidence of contamination.

Click here for more information about the KDHE and public water systems: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption.