LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, south of Lyons.

The KDHE says the stream advisory was issued as a result of operation problems at the City of Lyons wastewater plant.

“The advisory has been issued because potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, South of Lyons, Kansas,” said the KDHE.

If you live or have activities near the stream, the KDHE says not to enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

The KDHE says the City of Lyons is working to repair the problem.

The advisory will be rescinded once plant operations are repaired and subsequent bacteria testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

For more information, call Lyon City Administrator Chad Buckley at 620-257-2320.