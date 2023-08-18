BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say the people in the City of Cassoday no longer have to boil their water before drinking it.

The town has been living under a boil water advisory since the first week of August. The City’s water supply system lost pressure which can lead to bacteria getting in the water.

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded the advisory. Officials say the water has been tested and is safe, and the problems with the water supply system have been fixed. Only the KDHE can rescind a boil water advisory.