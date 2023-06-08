WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The people who live in and around a contamination site in north Wichita have another chance to learn what is being done to clean up the area.

A recent health study showed higher rates of liver cancer and low birth weights in the area known as the 29th and Grove Environment Site.

The site is within the borders of Interstate 135 to the west, 29th Street to the North, Grove to the east and stretches south to around Ninth Street.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment held a meeting last month for residents to learn more about the problems in the area. It plans another meeting on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 2400 N. Opportunity Drive.

Organizers say the meeting is to discuss the next steps for remediation of the site.

The KDHE says the 29th and Grove site has contamination that originated with a leak of chemicals at the Union Pacific rail yard approximately 30 years ago. Geologists say the primary contaminant is a volatile organic compound called trichloroethylene (TCE).

The public is invited to the June 24 meeting. If you want to attend but have particular language or accessibility needs, notify the KDHE by June 21. Call 785-296-3015.

At the meeting, various organizations will have information tables on different topics related to the 29th and Grove site. The organizations will be able to answer community questions.

KDHE staff and residents from the impacted area will discuss the following:

Information about the site, including the health study and the corrective action plan, can be found on the 29th and Grove website.

If you would rather submit a comment about the site to the KDHE, you can email it to: KDHE.29andGrove.Support@kdhe.ks.gov.