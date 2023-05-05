WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has released the results of a health study conducted on the 29th and Grove environmental site in Wichita. The site has contamination that, the KDHE says, originated with a leak of chemicals at the Union Pacific rail yard approximately 30 years ago.

The site is within the borders of Interstate 135 to the west, 29th Street to the North, Grove to the east and stretches south to around Ninth Street.

KDHE health study

KDHE performed a health study on over 2,500 addresses in the area outlined in red.

It found the rate of liver cancer was higher in that area than in Sedgwick County or Kansas.

In particular, the rate of liver cancer among non-Hispanic Black persons in this area was more than twice the rate compared to the same population in Kansas.

Rates of low birthweight among infants in the area were higher than in the rest of Kansas, though those rates decreased from 2000 to 2021.

“There are many factors that may affect someone’s health outcomes, including environment, lifestyle, and family medical history. KDHE cannot determine if cancers and other health outcomes found in the community are associated with the spill itself or are influenced by these other factors.” Farah Ahmed, MPH, Ph.D., environmental health officer, and state epidemiologist, said in a news release. “This study can only report on whether an increase was observed, not the cause of the increase.”

The study also looked at other health problems, including other cancers, congenital disabilities, and infants born small for gestational age. KDHE said it found no other notable increases.

KDHE plans to hold a public meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the outcomes of the health study.

KSN News is talking to city leaders about the health study. We will update this story as we get more information.

History of the 29th and Grove environmental site

KDHE says the contamination of the site is thought to have started before 1994. It wasn’t identified until 1998.

Since then, KDHE has worked with Union Pacific in the investigation and remediation efforts to address the contamination.

Last September, KDHE held a public meeting to present a proposed final Corrective Action plan, and it has been holding other meetings since then.

“Today’s announcement is the fulfillment of a commitment made in the public meeting late last year,” Leo Henning, KDHE Deputy Secretary of Environment, said. “We look forward to continuing to provide guidance and work with the community, elected officials, the local health department, contractors, and others to ensure this site continues to be remediated.”

To read the complete health study, click here.

For background on the incident, information on the Corrective Action Plan, and frequently asked questions about the impacts of the contamination on public health, visit the 29th and Grove webpage.