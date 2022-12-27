TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recent report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows what the leading causes of death for Kansans are.

In the KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report, one section delves into the top ten leading causes of death for residents of the Sunflower State. The leading causes have remained unchanged for the most part, with the exception of COVID-19 being added to the list in 2020.

The KDHE said these are the most likely causes of death for Kansans:

Heart Disease Cancer COVID-19 Unintentional injuries Chronic lower respiratory diseases Cerebrovascular Disease Diabetes Mellitus Alzheimer’s Disease Suicide Nephritis, Nephrotic Syndrome and Nephrosis

The KDHE said these causes accounted for 72.3% of all deaths for Kansas residents in 2021. Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted rates for heart disease, COVID-19 and unintentional injuries were recorded for 2021.

Breaking the numbers down by age group, the KDHE numbers show that the leading causes of death are:

Infants: congenital anomalies

1-44: Unintentional injuries

45-84: Cancer

85+: Heart Disease

A total of 31,637 Kansans died in 2021, marking a slight decrease from the 31,667 deaths recorded in 2020, according to the KDHE. The death count for 2021 remains higher than the 27,312 recorded in 2019 due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crude death rate in 2021 was 1,078.1 deaths per 100,000 population.

The average age at the time of death for Kansans was 73.1 years, according to the KDHE. This marks a decrease of 1.6% from 74.3 in 2020.

The 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics contains more information on births, deaths, marriages, divorces and other topics. Vital statistics are gathered annually and released by the KDHE at the end of the year.

To find this year’s report, click here. To access other statistical information for the state of Kansas provided by the KDHE, click here.