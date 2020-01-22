Live Now
Lemon water: Examining the health benefits

Health

by: KPRC-TV

Many women are dehydrated, but some experts say drinking lemon water can help combat that.

Other benefits include a reduction in sugar cravings, less bloating and even morning sickness relief.

“There was a study that showed that drinking lemon water during pregnancy actually can decrease nausea and vomiting,” dietitian Erin Gussler says. “The study showed that consuming lemon water for four days actually decreased nausea and vomiting by 33 percent.”

To get those benefits, however, you may need to consume a large amount of water and lemon juice.

