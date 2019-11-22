Living without a stomach

WOODLAND, Wash. (KGW) – A Woodland, Washington woman is approaching the one-year anniversary of a rare milestone: In December 2018, Emily LeFrancq had her stomach removed.

Now she’s tackling her new life with grace and optimism, and she credits her late father for that.

“My dad was the kindest person I ever met,” she said.

LeFrancq’s father died from brain cancer in the spring of this year.

“He battled for five years and fought so hard and he lived a great life.”

LeFrancq says as her father battled brain cancer, tests revealed he had a mutation in his CDH1 gene. That mutation put him at risk for stomach cancer. But because his brain cancer was so advanced, there was nothing to do.

The gene mutation can be passed down within a family, so LeFrancq wasted no time getting herself tested. The tests came back positive: LeFrancq carried the CDH1 gene mutation.

“Right now they think if you have the gene you have up to an 80% chance of getting stomach cancer,” said LeFrancq.

LeFrancq wanted nothing to do with that, so she took matters into her own hands.

“I was going to get my stomach removed, no matter what.”

