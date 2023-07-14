WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two large Kansas lakes dealing with toxic algae have been given the all-clear for now. But some other lakes still have the problem.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the public health advisories for blue-green algae have been lifted at:
- Marion Reservoir in Marion County, which had been under an advisory since May 25
- Webster Reservoir in Rooks County, which had been under an advisory since June 8
- Dorner Park Lake in Haysville, which had been under an advisory since June 22
However, there is still a risk at nine other lakes. The KDHE has the lakes separated into watches and warnings.
Warning
- Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County
- Lake Afton, Sedgwick County
- Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County
- South Lake in Overland Park in Johnson County (added this week)
A warning means conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure, and contact with the water should be avoided.
Watch
- Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County
- Hidden Woods Park Pond in Lenexa (added this week)
- Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County (added this week)
- North Park Lake, Bonner Springs (added this week)
- Strowbridge Reservoir (Carbondale East Lake), Osage County
A watch means people are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.
The KDHE provided more details about precautions.
Warning precautions
- Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
- Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.
- Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
- Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
- Water contact should be avoided.
- Fish may be eaten if rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
- If lake water contacts the skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
- Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.
Watch precautions
- Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
- Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
- Avoid areas of algae accumulation, and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
- Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
- Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
- Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.
The KDHE says if you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful algal bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals swimming in or drinking water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eating dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.
For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.
Advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the watch thresholds.