WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two large Kansas lakes dealing with toxic algae have been given the all-clear for now. But some other lakes still have the problem.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the public health advisories for blue-green algae have been lifted at:

Marion Reservoir in Marion County, which had been under an advisory since May 25

Webster Reservoir in Rooks County, which had been under an advisory since June 8

Dorner Park Lake in Haysville, which had been under an advisory since June 22

However, there is still a risk at nine other lakes. The KDHE has the lakes separated into watches and warnings.

Warning

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County

South Lake in Overland Park in Johnson County (added this week)

A warning means conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure, and contact with the water should be avoided.

Watch

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County

Hidden Woods Park Pond in Lenexa (added this week)

Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County (added this week)

North Park Lake, Bonner Springs (added this week)

Strowbridge Reservoir (Carbondale East Lake), Osage County

A watch means people are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

The KDHE provided more details about precautions.

Warning precautions

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts the skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Watch precautions

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation, and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

The KDHE says if you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful algal bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals swimming in or drinking water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eating dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.

Advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the watch thresholds.