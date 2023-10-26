WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People who get their water from the City of Marquette need to take precautions before drinking the water. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the town’s public water supply system.

The KDHE said there was a water line break that caused of loss of pressure in the system. When that happens, bacteria could get into the water.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The boil water advisory started Wednesday and will continue until the KDHE determines the water is safe.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-546-2205 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, click here.

Restaurants and other food establishments with questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.