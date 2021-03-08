Masks can safely be worn during exercise, study says

WICHITA, Kan. (NBC News Channel) – A small study suggests that wearing a face mask during intense exercise is safe for healthy people.

Italian researchers studied a dozen people while they used an exercise bike with and without a face mask. They measured the participants’ breathing, heart activity, and the levels of oxygen in their blood.

Modest differences were detected in some measurements, but the scientists say the results do not indicate any risk to health.

However the study authors say it should not be assumed that the same is true for those with a lung or heart condition.

