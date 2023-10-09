MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson Fire Department says they have seen an increase in carbon monoxide-related calls.

They are reminding residents to make sure they have a carbon monoxide detector that is in good working order. They are also urged to change the batteries regularly.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas. It is a myth that it is denser than air.

It is actually slightly lighter, so it can move throughout a home and not just be confined to a single level or space. It is recommended that homeowners install detectors on every level of their home, especially near bedrooms and away from fuel-burning appliances and fireplaces or wood-burning stoves.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at low levels can include Headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, and dizziness. At higher concentrations, it can cause mental confusion, vomiting, loss of muscular coordination, loss of consciousness, and, finally, death.

The department says any resident who cannot afford to purchase a carbon monoxide alarm should call the City of McPherson Fire Department at 620-245-2505. For more tips and information about carbon monoxide alarms, click here.