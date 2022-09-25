WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A panel of medical professionals is now recommending that adults 65 and younger get screened for anxiety, regardless of symptoms.

This recommendation comes after the pandemic and other stressors, like high inflation.

Shi-Metria Slaughter, a behavioral health expert at Ascension Via Christi, says these screenings could be a proactive step.

“The earlier that you’re able to identify an issue or that something is wrong, the earlier then you’re able to be receptive to resources or developing a plan that’s going to work for you,” Slaughter said. “So one of the things that I always remind people is that services are individualized, they’re not cookie cutter. So what’s going to work for one person may not necessarily work for the other, but definitely the sooner, the better.”

Slaughter says the screenings may even just prove that nothing is wrong, but at least it is starting conversations.

The panel will be taking public comments before finalizing the recommendation.

The screening could come as soon as your next visit to the doctor.