WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Any type of violence, like this past weekend’s mass shootings can trigger traumatic feelings in those who aren’t even connected to the events.

The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas offers help to those who may just want to talk about their feelings. They offer walk-in services Monday-Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at their 9415 E. Harry location.

They do ask that you call ahead before you stop by. You can find out more by clicking here.