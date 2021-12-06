Michigan poison control warns about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana.

The center said it’s a potentially emerging public health threat.

The center said that there have been several patients sent to the emergency room to be treated for opioid exposure and overdose outside of Michigan after they claimed to have only smoked marijuana.

A sample of the laced marijuana was also found in Connecticut.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said since June 1, there have been eight suspected cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Michigan. However, there have not been any laboratory-confirmed cases in the state.

The suspected cases were identified in a review by probable opioid overdose Emergency Medical Services responses. There have not been any reported deaths among the suspected cases to date.

The symptoms related to opioid abuse include:

• Confusion
• Drowsiness
• Dizziness
• Headache
• Anxiety
• Vomiting
• Pinpoint pupils
• Respiratory depression (i.e., slowed breathing)
• Respiratory arrest
• Low blood pressure and low heart rate
• Shock
• Death

The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center suggest that people purchase marijuana from licensed vendors.

