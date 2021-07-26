Mind Fest 2021: A fun way to help fight the stigma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mental health deserves some more attention. That is why journalists in Wichita are coming together for Mind Fest 2021 at WAVE on July 31.

The free community event is the culmination of work by the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a group of 10 journalism and community organizations working together to help fight the stigma associated with mental health.

Mental health concerns include insomnia, ADHD, depression, eating disorders, mood swings and an abundance of other challenges that should be addressed before becoming a crisis. Mind Fest 2021 is a step in fighting the stigma and a safe space for learning more while relaxing and having fun.

Mind Fest will bring together mental health support organizations, the media and the community. It will feature trusted mental health support, plus live music, massages, yoga, and a nacho bar. Plus, the first 250 to attend will receive a gift bag and can collect gifts like stress balls, journals, sleep masks and ice packs.

Everyone is invited to attend. Mind Fest 2021 is from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at WAVE in Old Town, 650 E. 2nd St. North.

Mental health support organizations participating include Al Anon Espana, VA Medical Center, WSU Psychology Clinic, Friends Center on Family Living, WSU Counseling & Prevention Services, GraceMed, KanCare/Community Engagement Institute, Mental Health Association, Breakthrough Wichita, and Positive Directions.

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is made up of Active Age, The Community Voice, The Journal (Kansas Leadership Center), KMUW, KSN-TV, The Sunflower, Wichita Eagle, AB&C Bilingual Resources, Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State University, and Wichita Public Library.