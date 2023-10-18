WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ascension Via Christi has a new RV with a 3D mammogram machine that can give mammograms just about anywhere.

“Mammography is sort of a, to me, a right,” Keisha Humphries, Ascension Via Christi Oncology service line, said. “You should be able to screen. Screening saves lives, and unfortunately, that’s one of the things that has been cut in a lot of local communities because of income, and women aren’t getting access to mobile mammography. This way, we can bring the RV to them.”

It is starting its quest this week, beginning at the hospitals to give mammograms to staff.

A blessing, dedication and tours of the new mobile mammography van will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in the St. Joseph parking lot. Ascension Via Christi is also looking for name ideas for the Mobile Mammography Unit. You can submit your suggestion here.

They will be taking the RV around Kansas for businesses, rural areas, and fairs. Two of the biggest barriers to getting mammograms are time and money. The RV breaks down those barriers by bringing service to you. There are also grants for people who are uninsured and low-income.

Paula Ring was diagnosed with breast cancer at 41 years old. She is now a 23-year survivor. She says that is a miracle because she has lost multiple family members to breast cancer.

“It was very scary,” Ring said. “When somebody says cancer of any kind, it scares you. But it was very scary. I had only been married just a little over two years to my husband, and so that was going to change things for him too.

Ring found the lump herself, and she encourages people to do monthly self-breast exams.

“I would definitely recommend, highly recommend at least once a month, checking your breasts and, you know, making sure that there’s no lumps that you feel. If you have a lump, go to the doctor and have them check it out,” Ring said. “Some if you catch it early, I really feel like that would make the big difference, and you just never know what’s going to happen, and you have to stay on top of things yourself, and you have to be the voice because nobody’s gonna speak for you.”

She says even if you don’t have a personal connection to breast cancer, there are still ways to support survivors and patients, such as donating to Victory in the Valley or the American Cancer Society. Ring also does Flock Your Yard, where she places flamingos in a person’s yard of your choice for a donation.