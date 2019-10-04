Mosquito-borne illness kills 11

A mosquito-borne virus has killed 11 people in the United States.

The illness is known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or Triple E, and it’s transmitted by a mosquito through a bite. The virus causes a brain infection that can sometimes lead to death.

Reports indicate 30 people have fallen ill across six states from the virus and 11 people have died.

According to a map on the Center for Disease Control’s website, there are usually just five to 10 human cases reported in the U.S. annually with roughly 30% resulting in death.

Doctors say one of the best ways to protect yourself is to wear inspect repellent.

The threat from mosquitoes will end with the first frost of the season.

