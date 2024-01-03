WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The deliberations over the location for the new state mental hospital are continuing. It’s down to four sites in Park City, Bel Aire, and Wichita:

Neighborhood opinions are split. Some people say this kind of resource is needed, but

others worry about the impact it could have on their neighborhood.

One of four proposed locations for a new state psychiatric facility, the empty lot located off Meridian and Macarthur is a subject of neighborhood debate for people living close by.

“I think their biggest hesitation is they just wanna know more about the safety,” said Joshua Blick, President of the Southwest Neighborhood Association.

A three-year resident of a neighborhood right by the intersection, Sheila Salander, is more worried about safety without the hospital than with it.

“I have a very dear friend who’s a schizophrenic, and he lived with me for a while and took off and got lost for two days when it was sub-zero degrees out,” Salander said. “That scared me, and there’s nowhere for people like that to go.”

That friend is now getting treatment out of town because he can’t find more long-term options in Wichita, according to Salander.

“That’s an issue cause Wichita’s got a diverse community and really needs that kind of help,” Salander said.

Several people living near another proposed location near McLean and Central agreed.

They say there’s a lack of mental health resources in Wichita.

“We know that there’s a need for this in Sedgwick County and Wichita, and we are open for business on the south side of Wichita,” Blick said.