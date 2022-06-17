WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Across the country, there continues to be a shortage of healthcare workers. Over the last year, Wichita State University (WSU) Tech has been working with government and industry workers to address the nursing shortage.

They created Senate Bill 453 as a solution to expand the talent pipeline. The bill passed unanimously and was signed into law in April.

The new legislation expands training opportunities to become a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Changing requirements to allow licensed practical nurses to do training under the supervision of a registered nurse.

On average, WSU Tech puts out 150 to 200 CNAs each year. Their president, Sheree Utash, expects this legislation to double that.

“In the next 60 days, we will train over 80 CNA students. We’ve never been able to do that, but we can because of this flexibility,” Utash said.

“Everybody knows we are really short-staffed everywhere. So, although it may not be directly impacting me now, I know it will in the future,” said Tanner Lehman, a WSU Tech student.

If you are interested in becoming a CNA, you can do the training for free this summer. Thanks to WSU Tech’s Wichita Promise initiative, which gives free tuition through July.