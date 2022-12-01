PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a new CEO at Pratt Regional Medical Center (PRMC).

The Board of Directors for PRMC announced Thursday the hiring of Tammy Smith, RN-MSN, MBA, NE-BC.

Smith had been the interim CEO since July of this year.

Previously, Smith had served as the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at PRMC. She has been a registered nurse since 2000, and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 2014, and a Master of Science in Nursing degree in 2016. She attained a MBA in 2018.

“I am excited for the future of Pratt Regional Medical Center,” Smith said in a news release. “This organization has positioned itself throughout the years as a quality health system dedicated to its community. I am honored to be chosen to lead such a talented and committed team of professionals and will strive everyday to ensure that we are working together to bring quality healthcare to our community.”

Smith will assume the role immediately and a search for a Chief Nursing Officer will begin.