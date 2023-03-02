WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the U.S.

According to new data from the American Cancer Society, one in five new cases is diagnosed in adults 55 and under.

Wichitan Donata Ball fell into that category. More than a decade before the recommended screening age for colon cancer, she was diagnosed.

“I was lucky. One that we caught it early, but it was totally unrelated to the colon cancer that took me to the doctor to find it even,” she said.

Ball was only 39 at the time.

“When I was diagnosed, I found out I had a classmate that had already been through it,” Ball said. “In the last couple of years, I knew two others that are younger than me that have been diagnosed.”

The report shows in 1995, 11% of all cases were in adults younger than 55. In 2019 that nearly doubled to 20%.

“I wonder why, what’s going on. Why this is happening?” said Amy Newman.

Newman was 47 when she got her diagnosis.

“For a week, I was in shock, and I just remember when I had to tell my youngest son, and he broke down,” Newsman said. “I think that that made me fight harder to I’m going to beat this.”

Next week, Newman will be three years cancer free.

Both ladies hope this new data will push others to take action.

“If you have any inkling go in and get checked out because it may not be at all related. But they may find something,” Ball said.

Nearly two years ago, the recommended screen age for colon cancer was dropped to 45.

However, if it runs in your family, you may be able to get screened sooner.