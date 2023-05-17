WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new director has been named for the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.

Michael D. Payne was appointed as the new executive director and CEO, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday.

Payne was previously the deputy executive director at the VA Boston Healthcare System in Boston, Massachusetts. He joined VA in 2016 as the associate director, human resources in VA’s Central Office of Community Care (Workforce Management). Shortly after, he was appointed the chief human resources officer at the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System, where he often served as acting associate medical center director. He was also the chief human resources officer at South Texas Veterans Healthcare System before being appointed as the interim associate medical center director at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville. Prior to his position with Boston VA, he was the associate medical center director at the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System.

Payne is an Army veteran and has served 23 years of federal service in a variety of executive-level appointments with his active duty and Army civilian service.