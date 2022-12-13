WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, a new emergency room will open at Wesley Medical Center.

The emergency room lobby received a makeover for the first time in about 30 years. It includes security glass and metal detectors. The big news is there are 16 additional treatment rooms, boosting the number of patients that can be cared for.

The CEO said the work leading up to the opening has been challenging.

“Treating patients in an environment with construction has been less than ideal and very difficult, and I know this is going to breathe great life into our emergency room, and our physicians and staff are going to just love the environment that they’re working in now,” said Bill Voloch, Wesley Medical Center president and CEO.

Wesley’s nearly $18 million renovation project with new operating rooms is expected to be complete by next November.