WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi, together with Salud + Bienestar and the Camarena Adelante Foundation, launched Mi Salud es Primera, a health information series in Spanish on Saturday. It took place during a luncheon at the Evergreen Activity Center on Woodlawn.

An OB-GYN and pediatrician participated in the event. The goal of the series is to provide health information to the community and give folks the opportunity to ask questions in their native language.

“At Ascension Via Christi, we’re listening to the community, we’re hearing your needs, but part of listening means being able to speak to you in your own language, and this is an effort towards that,” Roz Hutchinson, Ascension Via Christi marketing and communications manager.

The next Mi Salud es Primero will be in February and focus on heart health.